The 2024 Olympics will be Simone Biles’ third time competing at the Games, giving her the opportunity to add to her already impressive medal count.

How Many Olympic Gold Medals Does Simone Biles Have?

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Simone has four gold medals. She won all of them at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she took home the top honor as a member of team USA, as well as in the individual competitions for all-around, vault, and floor.

Additionally, Simone earned a bronze medal on the balance beam in 2016. She also secured a silver medal with team USA at the 2020 Olympics and scored another bronze on beam.

How Old Was Simone Biles at her 1st Olympics?

Simone was just 19 years old when she competed in her first Olympics in 2016. When she returned for the 2020 Olympics – which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – she was 24. At the 2024 Olympics, the professional athlete is 27.

What Happened to Simone Biles at the 2020 Olympics?

Following her success in 2016, Simone was a favorite heading into the 2020 Games. However, while competing in the team finals, she gave a shaky performance on vault and didn’t complete her advanced trick as planned. She wound up withdrawing from the remainder of the team competition, then dropped out of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor.

Simone cited mental health issues and later confirmed that she was suffering from a gymnastics mental block called the “twisties,” which causes gymnasts to lose awareness while mid-air. She “liked” a social media post from a user that said, “The twisties literally make you want to quit gymnastics because they don’t just go away. They make it so hard to come into the gym every day knowing your mind and body are fighting against each other. Most gymnasts can definitely recall when they’ve had them and it’s never fun.”

Later, in her own post, she added, “I can’t even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist. Strangest and weirdest thing as well as feeling.”

Despite her struggles, Simone returned to compete in the finals for the balance beam and wound up taking home a bronze medal. Still, she performed a scaled-down version of her planned routine.

In her 2024 Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, Simone explained that her mental health struggles stemmed from past trauma related to being sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing dozens of young gymnasts, and Simone had previously spoken out about her firsthand account of being one of his victims.

“It [was] a trauma response of everything that has happened,” she shared. “Just being, like, a survivor and all of the other things. Everything that has happened, I’ve just like, I’ll push it down, shove it down, wait until my career’s done, go fix it. And something like this happens and unfortunately, to me, it happened at the Olympics. I didn’t get the proper care before because I just thought I was OK.”