Simone Biles Arrives in Paris Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles has landed in Paris! The legendary gymnast shared that she touched down in France as she prepares to dominate at the 2024 Olympics.

On Monday, July 15, the Ohio native, 27, shared a photo of a bed with a Team USA Olympics blanket with her stuffed animal via Instagram Stories. Hours before, she shared a picture of her gym for her “last practice” and a selfie with husband Jonathan Owens.

“See you in Paris baby,” Simone wrote alongside the photo.

Simone is one of the five gymnasts to represent the nation at the 2024 Olympics and will show off her athleticism alongside teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Suni Lee. She will be the veteran of the team as this is Simone’s third time competing in the Olympics.

Simone has already pumped up fans after she slayed her routine to Taylor Swift’s song “…Ready for It?” at the Olympic trials in June. She showcased a smashing triple-double flip with ease, which the announcer revealed as the “hardest tumbling pass in the entire world.” That said, Simone’s moves landed her a 14.850 score in the category and 58.9000 total.

Taylor, 34, caught wind of Simone’s routine amid her European leg of the Eras tour and gushed over her fellow superstar.

“Watched this so many times and still unready,” the Grammy-winning artist wrote via X. “She’s ready for it tho.”

Simone made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and quickly became a worldwide sensation with her jaw-dropping talent. The then-rookie received four gold medals, one in floor exercise, vault, all-around and team categories. She made history by becoming the first female athlete to reach the accomplishment while taking home bronze on the balance beam.

simone Biles/ Instagram

“I came out of 2016 with five medals, but nobody recognizes that medal. So, every time I go somewhere, [people say] ‘four-time gold medalist.’ But I have five medals!” she said during a 2021 episode of her Facebook docuseries “Simone vs Herself.” “My bronze feels so neglected.”

Simone headed to the Tokyo Games in 2021 after it was postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a smashing first year in 2016, Simone withdrew from almost every category after suffering from “the twisties,” which Health.com describes as a “mental block that can occur in gymnastics when a gymnast loses their sense of spatial awareness or physical orientation while performing a skill.”

However, she competed in the final event on the balance beam and took home a bronze medal.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Simone was “like a new person” since her last experience.

“Simone is back and she’s feeling stronger than ever. Dropping out three years ago and the trauma from the whole Larry Nassar mess took a toll on her but she’s grateful for the therapy that helped her with all of that,” the insider noted of the disgraced former Team U.S.A. doctor who was found guilty of sexual assault, Simone being one of them. “She’s excited about this new squad and ready to take home the gold.”

“Simone is like a new person headed into the Paris Olympics and she credits the stability and determination she gets, being in the zone once again, from being a top athlete. She loves every aspect of her life today,” the source added, crediting “therapy” and the support of Simone’s husband to her success on the mat.