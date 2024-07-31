Simone Biles’ Tattoo Guide: The Gymnast’s Body Ink Photos

Simone Biles Has 6 Meaningful Tattoos: The Gymnast’s Body Ink Photos and Quotes
Simone Biles is one tough lady. The record-breaking Olympic gold medalist endures pain better than most as she throws her body in the air and executes jaw-dropping flips, which isn’t easy on the body. Simone also has a pain-enhanced hobby as the professional athlete has gotten six tattoos so far.
The Texas native has lived an extraordinary life at such a young age and has also experienced heart wrenching traumas. All that said, some of her meaningful pieces of body ink are tributes to her trials and tribulations – like her Maya Angelou “Still I Rise” tattoo.
“I feel like that’s kind of the epitome of my career and my life story because I’ve always rise[n] to the occasion,” Simone said in the Simone Biles Rising Netflix documentary.
