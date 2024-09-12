Simone Biles Shows Off New Balance Beam Skill Ahead of Tour

Simone Biles may be the G.O.A.T. of women’s gymnastics, but she is not done mastering new skills. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she learned a new move while practicing for her upcoming performances during the Gold Over America Tour.

On Wednesday, September 11, Simone, 27, shared a video via Instagram Stories as she traveled across part of a balance beam while hanging upside down off the side. In the clip, she started off by standing in front of the balance beam with her right arm holding the piece of equipment in an underarm grip, while her left was in the opposite grip. Simone then pulled herself up in a handstand-like position with her feet in the air and began to travel across the beam by changing the grip of her arms, facing opposite sides of the building with each move.

“Learned another new thing,” she wrote in text featured on the video.

Simone also tagged gymnast Skye Blakely, writing, “Idk how you do this every day [white heart emoji.]”

Simone Biles/ Instagram

The Texas native has kept herself busy after adding four medals to her collection at the Paris Olympics, which spanned throughout a series of events between July and August. While showcasing her skills around the nation during the upcoming Gold Over America Tour, Simone will be alongside 2024 Team USA women’s gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey. Frederick Richard, Paul Juda and Brody Malone from the men’s gymnastics team are also cast on the tour.

“I’m so honored and excited to welcome these incredible and courageous athletes to the tour for an amazing and unforgettable journey,” Simone said in a statement to the Olympics website. “This tour is not only about amazing performances but connecting with communities and building up the confidence of the next generation of athletes. We… can’t wait to take a victory lap around the U.S. and celebrate with all the fans this fall.”

Simone prepared for the tour by resting her body promptly after arriving back home from the Games. Simone suffered and performed through a calf injury at the Paris Games. So, she took two weeks off from the gym after returning home.

“Calf is good,” the Simone Biles Rising star said in an update on August 5. “It’s just precautionary, making sure – because we still have tour after this – to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness.”

Simone Biles/ Instagram

On September 10, Simone shared with People how “very excited” she was “about the tour.”

“I think having this time off helped me prepare — mentally and physically,” she told the outlet. “I’m most excited for the fans to see the best of both worlds. Men’s and women’s gymnastics in one arena, at the same exact time, sharing the same floor.”

The Gold Over America Tour kicks off in Oceanside, California, on Monday, September 16. Simone and the cast of elite gymnasts will perform in 30 cities across the United States and will conclude in Detroit, Michigan, on November 3.