Why Is 2024 Women's Gymnastics Team Called 'Golden Girls'?

The Team USA women’s gymnastics team has captivated the world as they shined at the 2024 Olympics together and individually. After taking home gold for the team’s event, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera officially nicknamed their team the “Golden Girls” – and the reason may be different than you think.

2024 Women’s Gymnastics Team A.K.A. the ‘Golden Girls’

Simone, Jade, Jordan and Suni showcased their best performances at the Paris Games on July 30, 2024. They came out on top and took home Gold medals for Team USA.

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls,” Simoe wrote via X hours after taking the mat. “(because oldest olympic team).”

The Texas native credited coach Cecile Landi for their new moniker.

Simone reshared the news the following day via Instagram.

“Official team name just dropped: GOLDEN GIRLS,” she wrote alongside photos of the medal ceremony with Team Italy, who took home silver and Team Brazil, who snagged the bronze title.

Not to be dramatic, but everyone who is anyone was in Simone’s comment section.

“WOW! So blown away by you ALL,” Reese Witherspoon wrote with a warm touch.

Jeannie Mai commented, “Been telling my daughter they yall are THEEE Golden Girliessss.”

The ‘Golden Girls’ Are Like Olympic-Winning Sisters

Not only have their routines gone viral, but so have their sweet interactions on the sidelines. Fans caught a glimpse of a freshly golden medal awarded Suni and Simone talking about plans, which included making TikToks with their prestigious awards. Hezly did not compete in the finals as she scored the lowest among her peers.

Getty

During the team event, the women were in synch as a unit. That said, it took a slightly uncomfortable conversation to strengthen their bond. The night before the competition, Simone sat teammates Jordan and Suni down for an honest chat.

“I’ve never done that before. It was really good; it was really needed,” Simone said during a press conference following their big win, according to Olympics.com. “I think we were all full of nerves and we weren’t communicating with each other. That was the nature of the conversation: Just letting each other know that we can lean on each other because we’ve been there. It’s really hard to be doing what we were doing, and it’s easier if we can lean on each other.”

“I think it just helped us, helped me at least have a better understanding. Just know that I can lean on them whenever I need it. And it helped me a lot,” Suni added.

Jordan celebrated being an Olympic gold medalist via Instagram on July 31, 2024, and shared a photo of her and her teammate parading the American flag after their final score was revealed.

“Where them girls at!!!!…. Oh wait we right here as Olympic champions!!! Guys we got a ahhhhhh-lympic gold medal!!!” the UCLA alumna captioned her post.

TikToker Markel Washington commented, “IT GIRLS OF AMERICA AND YALL ARENT PLAYING TAGG.”

Meanwhile, Jade captioned her celebratory post, “OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS. #goldengirls.”