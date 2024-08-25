Simone Biles wasted no time getting back into the gym after her successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Just 12 days after the closing ceremony, the gymnast was back to putting in the work.

“First day back,” Simone, 27, captioned a photo of the gym on Saturday, August 23. She also included an “eyes” emoji but did not give any specific insight into what she was up to at the facility.

July was a grueling month for the professional athlete as she represented the United States at the Olympics. After the qualifying round, Simone competed in the team all-around, individual all-around, vault, balance beam and floor events. She left the Games with three gold medals – for team, individual all-around and vault – and one silver medal for floor.

simonebiles/Instagram

However, she was also dealing with a calf injury throughout the week of competition. For her performances, Simone had her calf tightly taped to help alleviate the pain. She has also been seen wearing a walking boot in the time since.

“Calf is good,” she said on August 5. “It’s just precautionary, making sure – because we still have tour after this – to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness.”

Although Simone already appears to be back training, she’s keeping tight-lipped about her plans for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “Never say never,” she teased after winning her gold medal for vault. “The next Olympics is at home. So, you just never know. But I am getting really old.”

After the interview, she took to X to air out her frustrations with people who already want her to look four years into the future. “you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote. “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

Simone previously competed at the Olympics in 2016 and 2021. During her first appearance at the Games, she won gold in the team competition, individual all-around, vault and floor, while also snagging a bronze medal for balance beam.

At the 2020 Games – which took place the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Simone suffered from a mental block called the “twisties.” She withdrew from the team all-around in the middle of the competition and then stepped down from several individual events. She only returned for the balance beam, which she won a bronze medal for.

Her comeback was documented on the Netflix series Simone Biles: Rising, which aired before the 2024 Olympics Games. Part two of the docuseries is coming in October and will show Simone’s journey in Paris.

The Ohio native returned home from Paris on August 12 and jumped right back into supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, amid the 2024 football season. She was seen cheering on him and the Chicago Bears at their August 17 game. Jonathan was also in Paris to support his wife after getting special permission from his team to miss five days of training camp so he could make the trip.