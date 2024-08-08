Simone Biles’ Body Piercing: Sternum, Nose, Nipples

Simone Biles’ Piercings Are Flipping Cute! Photos of Her Nipple, Nose and More Body Jewelry

Simone Biles expresses herself in more ways than one. Whether it’s on the floor or vault, tattooed or pierced on her body, the professional gymnast is always sharing how she feels.

The Texas native can only wear a small studded ear piercing while competing in meets, but when she’s living her everyday life, she loves to show off her other piercings.

After dominating the 2024 Olympics in Paris and adding four medals to her collection, Simone soaked in the city and attended the remaining Games alongside her family. While wearing a braless ensemble, Simone revealed her nipple piercing that fans were unaware she had.