Team USA’s Olympics Styles: All About the Gymnasts' Leotards

Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA wowed with their performances in the 2024 Olympics, but their leotards helped them look amazing on the floor, uneven bars and more. With all of the attention the womens’ gymnastics team has gotten, the world has become curious about the athletic wear they wore during the big event.

Team USA Wore Leotards With Details by Swarovski Crystals

The $5,000 GK Elite look boasted 6,359 Swarovski crystals and velvet details, something the Swarovski brand was proud to announce on July 26, 2024.

“Each leotard is adorned with thousands of luminous Swarovski crystals, providing world-class sparkle to every athlete’s look that will ensure U.S. gymnasts stand out on the competition mat,” Swarovski’s press release read. “The eight leotards feature more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, some applied by hand at GK’s Pennsylvania-based production facility. Along with crystals, Swarovski pearls will be featured on USA Gymnastics leotards for the first time as a tribute to the host city of Paris.”

Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert said that the company was “proud” to have “partnered with GK Elite” on the design of Team USA’s star-studded look.

“Swarovski has partnered with GK Elite for over a decade, ensuring athletes competing in their leotards gain a performance edge,” Kolja Kiofsky, the president of Swarovski North America, explained. “We eagerly anticipate seeing these designs sparkle on the mat in the weeks to come.”

Team USA’s Leotard Design Combined the Beauty of Paris and America

With the 2024 Olympics taking place in Paris, the design director at GK Elite Sportswear, Jeanne Diaz, wanted to incorporate themes from both America and France. Encrusted with 9,929 crystals, this GK Elite design is, in part, a modern take on the U.S. flag.

“We needed to design something that was distinctly Team USA [Gymnastics], while also with a nod to the host city,” Jeanne told Self in an article published on July 29, 2024. “Really having it really be fashion-forward, as Paris is the fashion capital of the world, and at the same time, unmistakably Team USA.”

Stefan Matzke / Getty Images

The design team focused on three different themes – “American Woman,” “Opulent Femininity,” and “Chic, Shimmer and Shine.” The “American Woman” theme drew from “powerful American concepts,” while the other two themes included nods to 1920s glamor, Art Deco styles and lots of sparkles.

GK Elite Surveyed Athletes for Their Input on Team USA’s Leotards

According to Fashionista, the design team behind Team USA’s leotards began rolling around ideas for the 2024 Olympics style two years before the Games took place. This included sending a survey to athletes about their likes and dislikes of previous styles. The athletes were asked their preferences on features such as types of sleeves, high necks vs. low necks, what types of finishes they liked and more.

Women’s gymnast Jade Carey was ultimately thrilled with the final product.

“When I opened up the Olympic leotards, my first thought was that they were absolutely stunning,” Jade told Self before the 2024 Olympics kicked off. “They are full of crystals, super patriotic, and really beautiful. I can’t wait to see how they shine under the lights in the arena.”