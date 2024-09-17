Lady Gaga has found her “missing piece.” In a new interview with Vogue magazine, the singer, 38, opens up about her engagement to boyfriend of five years Michael Polansky.

She began dating the tech entrepreneur in 2019, and they spent the pandemic holed up at her Malibu home together. “It was really kind of special,” she said. “I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

Her last album, Chromatica, came out in 2020 and is about an “absolutely horrible time” for her. “I was in a really dark place. I struggled for, like, many years,” said Gaga. “But everything started to change [after I met Michael]. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand.”

Or ask for it in marriage, either. In April, Michael proposed after a day of rock climbing. “I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself — forever,” said Gaga. “[But] I don’t have to … anymore.”