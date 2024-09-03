Lady Gaga Seemingly Flaunts Engagement Ring From Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga just dropped another hint about her relationship status. Weeks after she seemingly confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Michael Polansky, the pop star was spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on her finger while out with her rumored fiancé.

The “Poker Face” hitmaker, 38, was photographed arriving with her entrepreneur partner, 46, in Venice, Italy, during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Monday, September 2. Gaga, who is attending the festival with the rest of the Joker: Folie à Deux cast, looked stylish in a black and white polka dot dress with a bow at the waist, which she paired with sheer black tights. She finished off the look with black heels and matching sunglasses.

The huge oval-shaped diamond sparkler, which was first spotted on *that* finger in April, was on full display as Gaga waved at fans and placed her hand on her chest.

Meanwhile, Michael wore an all-black outfit consisting of a T-shirt, pants, a bomber jacket, sneakers and sunglasses. The couple hugged and shared a kiss as they boarded a boat and posed for more photos together.

Gaga and Michael’s outing in Venice came more than one month after they attended the 2024 Paris Olympics together. During an aquatic event, the A Star Is Born actress was seen introducing her man to the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal. In viral footage of the moment shared on Instagram on July 28, Gaga could be heard introducing Michael as “my fiancé” while the two men shook hands.

The singer has not publicly discussed her engagement to the Parker Foundation founder. However, days after she was photographed wearing the ring in West Hollywood on April 7, a source exclusively told Life & Style that she was “engaged and happier than ever.”

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

“She and Michael are already talking about a wedding, which will probably happen this fall or early next year. Kids are definitely in their future, too,” the insider said on April 17.

“Gaga and Michael have been through some ups and downs, but they realized that they’re good together, that they belong together,” the source continued. “Gaga’s an artist who thinks outside the box, whereas Michael’s very calm and levelheaded. She says he helps her maintain harmony. They’re each other’s yin and yang.”

The pair were first romantically linked in December 2019, and they made their relationship Instagram official two months later. Reports circulated that Gaga and Michael split in early 2023, but they were seemingly in a good place again by October 2023.

A source exclusively told Life & Style in June that Gaga has “told friends and family to get ready for a wedding,” adding that the “Shallow” songstress hopes to have “a summer ceremony at her home in Malibu,” preferably at “sunset.”

Gaga and Michael are also “both eager to have a baby ASAP,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 7.

“She’s a lot more mature, and Michael has been a big part of that,” the insider shared. “This relationship has definitely calmed her down in a good way.”

Before Michael, Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and talent agent Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019.