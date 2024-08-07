The Lady is ready to wed. Lady Gaga made waves with her Opening Ceremony performance at the Olympics in Paris, and caused nearly as much excitement when she was overheard introducing Michael Polansky, 46, to the French prime minister as “my fiancé.”

Now an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style that the 38-year-old, who’s been sporting left-hand bling since April, has been “secretly engaged” to her beau of four years “for a while now.” And while they’ve yet to set a date, Gaga and Michael “are both eager to have a baby ASAP,” notes the insider. “So everyone’s expecting this wedding to happen very soon!”

The insider adds that the tech entrepreneur has been a refreshing change for Gaga, who was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. “In the past, she’s chosen men who were similar to her and it got competitive, but Michael is her exact opposite. He loves to let her shine and quietly support her.”

The Oscar winner (née Stefani Germanotta) has revealed that she’s very excited to have kids, says the insider, and is more ready to settle down than ever before. “She’s a lot more mature, and Michael has been a big part of that. This relationship has definitely calmed her down in a good way.”

But first, she’ll finally head to the altar. “She’s leaning toward a fairly traditional wedding, which would please her parents,” says the insider. “She’ll want a showstopping dress!”