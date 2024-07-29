Lady Gaga Seemingly Confirms Michael Polansky Engagement

Lady Gaga may be making her way down the aisle! The “Paparazzi” singer seemingly confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky while attending the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In viral footage shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 28, Lady Gaga, 38, was spotted introducing her entrepreneur boyfriend, 46, to the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, while in the stands watching aquatic events. In the clip, the New York native wore her platinum blonde hair in a slicked-back ponytail and could be heard introducing Michael as “my fiancé” while the two men shook hands.

Although Michael was not visible in the video, other photos captured the couple at the event, with the A Star is Born actress wearing the same outfit — a Team USA jacket and black sunglasses.

The singer made quite an entrance to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, performing at the opening ceremony along the banks of the River Seine on Friday, July 26, where she sang a beautiful rendition of “Mon Truc en Plume” in French.

Gaga has yet to discuss her engagement to the Parker Foundation founder. However, she first sparked engagement rumors with Michael on April 7 after being spotted with a massive ring on her left finger. Days later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Gaga and Michael were “already talking about a wedding” and noted that the nuptials “will probably happen this fall or early next year.”

Getty Images

“Gaga and Michael have been through some ups and downs, but they realized that they’re good together, that they belong together,” shared the source. “Gaga’s an artist who thinks outside the box, whereas Michael’s very calm and levelheaded. She says he helps her maintain harmony. They’re each other’s yin and yang.”

The insider noted that now that Gaga has “reached her goals,” the pop star has taken a step back to enjoy her “personal life.”

“It feels right with Michael,” the insider continued. “If she’s going to be a mom, now’s the time. Everything’s moving organically in the right direction.”

Gaga and Michael were first romantically linked in December 2019 after being caught sharing a New Year’s kiss in Las Vegas. Only two months later, the pair made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing their first photo together. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” Gaga captioned the PDA-packed pic in February 2020.

Meanwhile, this marks Gaga’s third engagement. Previously, the entertainer was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and talent agent Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019.

In the past, the “Bad Romance” singer has addressed the unluckiness in her romantic relationships as it directly related to her career. “It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams],” she explained in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. “I sold 30 million, I lose Luc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover.”