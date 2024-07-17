Lady Gaga’s Engagement to Michael Polansky ‘Not Good for Her’

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are very much together, but he’s not popular with a large section of her friends who moan he’s a total control freak and decidedly not a calming influence on the pop megastar! A source who is close to Gaga exclusively tells Life & Style, “I don’t see this much publicly, but behind the scenes, Gaga has been a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time I’ve known her.”

“Bottom line: everything in her career is going great but this relationship has not been good for her and she and Michael do spend a ton of her downtime together. She has given over to him a ton of her schedule, and I can’t say that was the case when she was dating Taylor Kinney,” the insider says of Gaga’s ex-fiancè. “She was in a much better place then. To be fair, Michael has had a much different life than Taylor and never had the advantage of good looks to open doors for him. He’s a self-made man and that’s always going to be a double-edged sword.”

Gaga, 38, and Taylor, 43, met on the set of her music video for the song “Yoü and I” in 2011 and got engaged four years later. The pair never made it down the aisle and ended their engagement the following year.

“Taylor was just a much bigger softie and had a serious ‘Prince Charming’ vibe to boot. Gaga was severely wounded when that relationship ended, and she hasn’t been the same since,” the insider continues. “I think one of the big reasons she’s still with Michael is because he has, by and large, won over her business team and her management, and they all support this relationship – for the time being. But only a fool would predict that she’s going to spend the rest of her life with this guy!”

Getty

The couple sparked engagement rumors on April 7 after the Grammy-winning artist was photographed with a massive wedding ring on the appropriate finger. Days later, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that Gaga and Michael, 46, were “already talking about a wedding” and noted that the nuptials “will probably happen this fall or early next year.”

Before Gaga and Michael took the next step, Life & Style reported that they briefly split while working together to be on the same page about their future, which the insider revealed now involves “kids.”

“Gaga and Michael have been through some ups and downs, but they realized that they’re good together, that they belong together,” the insider shared. “Gaga’s an artist who thinks outside the box, whereas Michael’s very calm and level headed. She says he helps her maintain harmony. They’re each other’s yin and yang.”

In June, a third insider revealed the vibe that the A Star Is Born starlet wants for her nuptials.

“She’s told friends and family to get ready for a wedding,” the source exclusively told Life & Style, revealing that Gaga has “always dreamed of having a sunset wedding.”