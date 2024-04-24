No more bad romance! Lady Gaga is en route to her happily ever after. After showing off some bling on that finger, the pop star and her boyfriend of four years, Michael Polansky, are gearing up to announce their engagement — and are already planning for a baby!

According to a Life & Style exclusive source, the Joker: Folie à Deux star, 38, and the entrepreneur “quietly got engaged a while back. She’s got her residency in Las Vegas until the middle of July and they’re talking about doing a small wedding at their spread in Malibu after that.”

Though Gaga has been engaged twice before (to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino), “it feels right with Michael,” says the source. “Gaga feels like she’s reached her goals and can afford to step back and enjoy more of a personal life. And if she’s going to be a mom, now’s the time. Everything’s moving organically in the right direction.”