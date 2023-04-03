Lady Gaga Is Rocking the 'Joker 2' Set! Photos of Harley Quinn Costume

Killing It! Lady Gaga Is Rocking the ‘Joker 2’ Set: Photos of Her Dressed as Harley Quinn and More

Just call her Harley Quinn! Lady Gaga has been taking over New York City as she films alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 movie Joker.

After months of speculation that she would be starring in the highly anticipated sequel, the “Hold My Hand” songstress confirmed her role with an August 2022 Instagram post. She shared a short clip of Joaquin and her silhouettes dancing, which announced her role as the Joker’s partner in crime. While Gaga has kept quiet about the role, she did reveal that the movie is set to be released in October 2024.

In the months following the announcement, fans have gotten a first look at the songstress as Harley Quinn thanks to various photos of the film’s stars shooting at various locations around NYC. One batch of photos from April 2023 showed the duo at the iconic staircase in the Bronx — which connects Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street — that was featured in the first film. Multiple series of photos showed her walking down the staircase. But, at one point, Gaga seemed to change back into her Harley Quinn costume with smeared makeup to do a dance down the stairs.

Of course, this moment is reminiscent of Joaquin’s role as Arthur Fleck in the first Joker film, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020.

“God, I’m full of so much gratitude right now. And I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love, the love of film,” the actor shared, in part, during his speech at the time. “And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I’d be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it’s given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless.”

Years after the film’s widespread success, it was announced in June 2022 that a sequel was officially in development. This time around, it’s set to be a musical.

