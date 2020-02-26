Down the aisle! Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara‘s wedding “won’t be a huge, glitzy showbiz party but a rather intimate affair,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style magazine. The A-list couple is keeping the guest list small, but their budget is still shocking. They reportedly will have only 50 of their closest friends and family celebrating with them on their big day, which is stacking up to cost around $2 million.

“They want to be surrounded by nature when they exchange their vows and are currently looking at venues in California,” adds the insider. “They have their heart set on somewhere overlooking the ocean in Big Sur.” Joaquin, 45, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Rooney, 34, is from Bedford, New York. However, it seems as though the West Coast has become home to both the actors.

John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

It may be a low-key wedding compared to other over-the-top Hollywood nuptials, but the romance will be turned all the way up. “Joaquin’s written a beautiful song about Rooney, which he’ll sing and play on his guitar,” gushes the source about the Joker actor. “He wants it to be a surprise!”

The entire day will be a nod to their personalities and the passions they share. Both are devout animal rights activists and “are hiring one of L.A.’s top vegan chefs to cater a three-course dinner for the reception,” notes the insider. “Champagne and wine will be served as well as organic juices.”

Of course, weddings are simply to celebrate love, and it’s clear the Walk the Line star adores his bride-to-be. “Rooney is the love of Joaquin’s life — she gets him unlike any other woman, and he feels comfortable enough to open up to her,” an additional source exclusively told Life & Style. “He trusts her with his life.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The pair first met on the set of the drama Her in 2013, but didn’t romantically connect until making Mary Magdalene together in 2016. News broke that the actors quietly got engaged in July 2019. Tying the knot is just the beginning because the pair have already been “talking about having a family of their own together.”

It’s great to see Joaquin and Rooney so happy together. We can’t wait to watch them walk down the aisle.

For more on this story, pick up the latest issue of Life & Style, on newsstands now!