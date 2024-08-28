What Lady Gaga and More Have in the Works for Their Weddings

With weddings on the horizon, celebs like Zoë Kravitz, Kaley Cuoco and more have started making plans for their big day. From black and gold black-tie affairs to low-key ceremonies, these stars are determined to have perfect wedding days.

Kaley Cuoco

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Since she and fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 42, welcomed daughter Matilda in March 2023, Kaley’s wedding priorities have changed.

“She has her little family, and that’s all that matters to her,” says an insider, pointing out that The Big Bang Theory star, 38, has had two big ceremonies before and is reportedly no stranger to signing ironclad prenups. “She doesn’t care about glitz and glamor. Kaley wants to say vows that include her daughter. Getting married is so that they can solidify their family unit, not for any other reason.”

Selena Gomez

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After teasing her engagement to Benny Blanco, 36, Selena was spotted following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok.

“She wants a traditional wedding with elements of whimsy and amazing food,” a source tells Life & Style. “Her fiancé is friends with so many chefs, it could end up being the culinary event of the year!”

The music producer also used to be close to Justin Bieber, but no word yet on if he’ll get a surprise invite to see ex Selena, 32, exchange rings.

“She’s going to have a few outfit changes, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when guests see her in her dresses,” predicts the source. “It’s set to be an epic lovefest.”

Zoë Kravitz

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The second time down the aisle is all about down-to- earth charm for Zoë, 35, and Channing Tatum, 44.

“They’ve both been married before,” explains an insider, “so this wedding will be low-key.”

While there’s been some drama with the actress’ dad, rocker Lenny Kravitz — he blabbed ceremony details, including that the “I do”s would take place in 2025 — Zoë isn’t stressing too much over it: “She is mostly focused on her fashion moments as a bride. Whatever she wears is bound to make headlines!”

Lady Gaga

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

In June, Lady Gaga was maid of honor for sister Natali Germanotta’s big day, and now that her sister has had her time to shine, the “Bad Romance” singer, 38, is planning her own dreamy wedding to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46.

“She intends to go big and dramatic and bold, with lots of black and gold at a black-tie evening affair,” says a source, noting the pair are reportedly hashing out details of a $900M prenup. “They’re thinking of holding it in NYC, since that’s where they fell in love.”