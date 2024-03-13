When Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz tie the knot, the wedding will be just as low-key as they are. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that the ultra-private couple, who got engaged in October, are planning a very small, very intimate backyard bash with just their family and closest friends in attendance.

“Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ,” notes the source, jokingly adding that the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz, won’t be manning the grill during their nuptials. “But it’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come.”

Having both been divorced — Zoë, 35, from Karl Glusman and Channing, 43, from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly — neither the Batman alum nor the Magic Mike star ever really saw themselves walking down the aisle again. Now, “getting married seems like the most natural thing to do,” an insider adds. “Zoë and Channing knew they had something special from the very beginning. They’re so ready to become husband and wife.”