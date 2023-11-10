After two years of dating, Channing Tatum asked girlfriend Zoë Kravitz to marry him — and she said yes, a source confirms to Life and Style. The Big Little Lies alum, 34, offered the first glimpse of her stunning sparkler as she and the Magic Mike star, 43, arrived at a Halloween party in L.A. on October 28. Channing popped the question with what appears to be a 7-carat cushion-cut diamond, says jeweler Laura Taylor, noting how the ring perfectly suits the actress’ Old Hollywood style.

“It’s Zoë’s dream ring. She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get,” shares the source. “But he’s a romantic like that.” While neither Channing nor Zoë ever saw themselves walking down the aisle again following their respective divorces from Jenna Dewan, 42, and Karl Glusman, 35, the couple knew they had something special from the very beginning, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style: “No two people have ever been more in sync. They’re ready for this.” Indeed, the pair don’t plan on having a long engagement. “Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want,” adds the insider. “They’re both so excited!”