Selena Gomez Covers Finger Amid Benny Blanco Engagement Rumor

Just days after reports surfaced that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had gotten engaged, she fueled the rumors with an Instagram Selfie.

In a photo posted to her Story on Thursday, August 8, Selena, 32, used an emoji to cover up the ring finger on her left hand. She took the shot in a bathroom mirror, showing off the one-shouldered dress she was wearing. Benny, 36, was in the background, facing away from the camera.

“A night out,” the Emmy-nominated actress captioned the image.

selenagomez/Instagram

Fans began speculating that Selena and Benny had gotten engaged earlier this month when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a blind item that appeared to be about them. “This a list actress/semi retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out,” the message read.

DeuxMoi urged fans to “partake with caution” and said they do not claim to “have composed any of the following emails to be factual, share the same standpoints, thoughts, or feelings reflected in these emails.”

Although Selena and Benny have been friends and collaborators for years, they did not start dating until summer 2023. They went public with their relationship that December. At the time, the “It Ain’t Me” singer confirmed it had been six months since they started dating.

During a May interview on The Howard Stern Show, Benny admitted that he sees marriage in his future with Selena. However, he confirmed that he had not bought a ring yet. “When I look at her, I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he gushed. “People always said this to me – when you know you meet your best friend. She truly is my best friend.”

The two also both seem to be on the same page about wanting kids. “That’s, like, my next goal on the box,” Benny added. “I have a lot of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids!”

Meanwhile, Selena told Time in May, “I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for, like, two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was, I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also recently reacted to a fan who claimed that her younger self wouldn’t have gotten engaged to Benny. Selena came across a TikTok video of herself years ago that said, “Do you think at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny,” and replied, “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Selena previously dated Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 until 2018. She was also with The Weeknd for several months amid one of the pair’s splits in 2017.