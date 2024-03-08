Selena Gomez is living in love and light amid her romance with boyfriend Benny Blanco and putting the past behind her. The actress slash singer has battled physical and mental obstacles in the spotlight over the years – all while being a role model to her massively loyal fans.

Rocky Romance

Selena and Justin Bieber finally ended their toxic seven-year on-off relationship in 2018. She later claimed she “was a victim to certain [emotional] abuse” when they dated.

The famous tween It couple started dating in 2011 and their romance quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. From makeups to breakups, fans indulged in Selena and Justin’s tumultuous relationship and they were saddened when they split for good.

The “Yummy” singer started dating now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) months after his March 2018 breakup with Selena. They tied the knot in January 2019.

Lupus Struggles

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease. She got a kidney transplant in 2017, with actress pal Francia Raisa donating one of her organs.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Selena wrote via Instagram ​that September, featuring a photo of them holding hands and lying down in hospital beds. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star and Francia found themselves in a rumored feud in 2022 after Selena admitted that Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the industry. Selena and Francia buried the hatchet the following year. Shortly after, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the hiccup in their friendship was “blown out of proportion.”

“She called Francia soon after to explain that she misspoke, that she never meant to hurt her feelings and that she regretted it immediately,” the insider revealed. “Francia accepted Selena’s apology, and they’ve since put the misunderstanding behind them.”

Bipolar Battle

Two years after spending 90 days in rehab for anxiety and depression, Selena checked into a psychiatric facility in 2018 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She’d been hearing voices and experiencing paranoia.

The “Calm Down” singer opened up about her mental health battle in her 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me and didn’t have any qualms about being vulnerable to fans.

“Connecting with fans gives her purpose,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023.

Body Shaming

When online commenters criticized her 2023 Golden Globes look, Selena — whose weight has fluctuated over the years — hit back: “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”