Selena Gomez’s Fans Gave Her ‘Purpose’ During Her Mental Health Battle and Bipolar Diagnosis
Setting an example! Selena Gomez didn’t shy away from talking about her mental health battle in her AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. “I wanted there to be a conversation started,” said the Only Murders in the Building star, 31. “I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing.” In 2016, Selena made the decision to cancel the remainder of her Revival Tour to seek treatment at a Tennessee facility as her struggles with anxiety and depression worsened. “I went through a really hard season,” the singer-actress confessed. “It was my highs and lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. It was just a tormented feeling.”
Four years later, Selena would reveal that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “It was just like, ‘Oh, OK. I feel a bit relieved. I understand a bit more,’” she recalled. “I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day.” Though Selena didn’t set out to become a role model, admits a source, she’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way. “It breaks my heart,” she said, “to hear a girl come up to me and say, ‘I was so close to taking my life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn’t imagine doing that anymore.’”
“Connecting with fans gives Selena purpose,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.