Their feud is over! Selena Gomez proved that she and Francia Raisa patched up their friendship after penning a sweet tribute on Instagram for her 35th birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 31, captioned a series of photos of herself and the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum over the years. “No matter where life takes us, I love you.”

The longtime BFFs were rumored to have had a falling out last year after Selena told Rolling Stone that she “never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities” and called Taylor Swift her “only friend in the industry.” How I Met Your Father star Francia, who famously donated her kidney to Selena after lupus destroyed hers in 2017, commented, “Interesting,” on an Instagram post about the quotes. (Selena, in turn, replied to a TikTok video about their alleged friend drama: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote.)

“The whole thing got blown out of proportion,” a source admits to Life & Style, who says Selena only mentioned Taylor, 33, because she was given an interview to a music magazine. “She called Francia soon after to explain that she misspoke, that she never meant to hurt her feelings and that she regretted it immediately. Francia accepted Selena’s apology, and they’ve since put the misunderstanding behind them.”