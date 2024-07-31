Selena Gomez slammed a TikTok user that claimed the younger version of herself wouldn’t get engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco.

TikTok user divinepeople shared a throwback clip in June that captured Selena, 32, when she was younger, which included text on screen that read, “She would never date Benny Blanco.”

The social media user continued to comment on her relationship with Benny, 36, by captioning the clip, “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era.”

More than one month after the video was uploaded, Selena took to the comments section to clap back at the comment. “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol,” the Spring Breakers actress wrote.

Meanwhile, several fans also defended Selena and Benny’s relationship in the comments section. “Benny treats her like a queen …” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Growing up and choosing green flag over red.”

“He treats her like a princess that’s what matters,” a following person wrote, and an additional fan added, “And that’s why she is now happier than she was in this clip.”

Selena and Benny confirmed that they were dating in December 2023. “[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the “Single Soon” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Ever since confirming their romance, the couple hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about each other. They have shared several PDA photos on social media, and the pair enjoyed their first public date when they sat courtside at a Lakers Game in January.

It’s clear that Selena and Benny see a future together, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she hopes they get married. “Selena can’t wait for Benny to propose,” a source revealed in March. “She’s been telling friends she’s finally found the right guy and she’s ready to walk down the aisle. There are some who fear she’s rushing into things a little bit, though. They don’t want Selena to get her heart broken.”

The insider added that the couple has “already discussed their dream wedding,” noting that Selena “wants lots of color and tons of flowers” and they both want “the menu” to “be off the charts.”

Meanwhile, an additional source exclusively told Life & Style in February that Selena has been in “a much better place” since she started dating the music producer. “Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels sexy, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” the source included.

“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the insider continued. “He’s always telling her how beautiful she is and how much he loves her.”

Selena is currently “happy with her career and her relationships,” and the source said she “knows that these are the things that matter most.” The insider continued, “She feels more content than ever before.”