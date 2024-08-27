Scratch that! Kaley Cuoco is happily engaged to Tom Pelphrey, just two years after swearing she would never get married again.

A source exclusively tells Life & Style the Big Bang Theory alum, who’s been wed twice (to former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting and equestrian Karl Cook), “meant it at the time, but she was dealing with the pain and embarrassment of having her second marriage crash and burn.”

The 38-year-old has gushed that when she met Ozark actor Tom, 42, in 2022, “we were immediately connected.”

Barely a year into their romance, they welcomed daughter Matilda, 17 months, and Kaley has confirmed that they want more children.

“It makes sense to make things more official,” says the source. “Kaley’s more than happy to admit she was wrong to swear off marriage.”