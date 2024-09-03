Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s Relationship Timeline

After years of playing the love game, Lady Gaga found her person in partner Michael Polansky.

The couple took their relationship public in December 2019 when they celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas and haven’t looked back since. Although they only show glimpses of their romance, Michael has been at Gaga’s biggest performances, including the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021 and her act at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That April, a source exclusively told Life & Style that “Gaga’s engaged and happier than ever.”

The couple has yet to confirm their engagement, however, the pop star seemingly spilled the news on two separate occasions.