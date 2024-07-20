Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), are preparing for baby No. 3! The couple celebrated their upcoming addition with a gender reveal party over the weekend.

Brittany, 28, shared a video via Instagram on Friday, July 19, that featured herself, along with Patrick, 28, and their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon. In the clip, the family played a game of tic-tac-toe on a large display that revealed pink Xs or blue Os when the squares were turned.

Sterling, 3, got the honor of turning the squares which eventually revealed three pink Xs, signaling that a baby girl was on the way. As soon as Sterling turned the final pink X, pink smoke burst into the air and Brittany scooped Bronze, 18 months, into her arms and Patrick hugged Sterling. The little girl was then seen waving a flag in the air that read, “Big Sister!”

“Baby Mahomes #3 is a….” Brittany wrote alongside the video clip.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife first announced they were expecting on July 12. Patrick and Brittany shared a video featuring the entire fam decked out in neutral-colored ensembles as she held a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Round three, here we come,” the couple captioned the joint post.

The following day, Brittany posted more images from the photo shoot as she and Patrick posed with their two tots.

“Family of 5 coming soon, blessings on blessings,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote in the caption.

At a press conference following the Chief’s training camp on July 16, Patrick revealed that his and Brittany’s third child would be his last.

“I’m done,” the Super Bowl champ told reporters with a laugh. “I’ll say that. I said, ‘Three and I’m done.’”

Patrick then gushed about how much he loved being a dad.

“It’s awesome,” the Texas native said. “I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room and I think I’ve talked about it before. It made such an impact in my life. We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Patrick added that while Sterling and Bronze “might not be able to remember” the trips they took at this age, but said that there would be video footage of their time together. The 15th and Mahomies founder also touched on how important spending time with his family was to him.

“It is really cool because I spend so much time in the building at football for these eight, seven months, and whenever I’m with my family, I want to enjoy those moments,” he said.

Brittany and Patrick’s love story started during their teenage years when they became high school sweethearts. They met in 2012, and the couple were just friends at first. However, a year later they decided to take that next step. In 2020, Patrick popped the question at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home field.

The pair had to put their wedding plans on pause when they discovered Brittany was pregnant with Sterling just a few weeks after Patrick proposed. However, the couple eventually tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022, and Sterling served as their flower girl.

Two months after saying, “I do,” Brittany and Patrick announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Bronze joined the family later that year when he arrived in November 2022.