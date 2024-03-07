Brittany Mahomes did not “take care” of her pelvic floor after giving birth two times and is now dealing with a painful injury because of it. The NFL WAG told fans on Wednesday, March 6, that she fractured her back.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” Brittany, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story. “From: A girl with a fractured back.” The message was posted along with a clip of Brittany nodding at the camera while wearing a pair of big sunglasses.

The former soccer player gave birth to her daughter, Sterling, in February 2021, followed by a son, Patrick “Bronze” III, in November 2022. She shares the toddlers with husband Patrick Mahomes, whom she married in March 2022.

brittanylynne/Instagram

Despite her injury, Brittany revealed that she was vacationing with her family in another post to her Story. “But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she wrote, along with a crying laughing emoji and red heart emoji. She also included a sweet photo of Patrick, 28, and Sterling, 3, holding hands in summer clothing.

The getaway comes following Patrick’s win at the Super Bowl on February 11. For the third time in his NFL career, the star quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship win. Brittany and the kids attended the game and celebrated the victory with Patrick on the field afterwards. Once the children went to bed, mom and dad hit the town in Las Vegas to continue the party.

The next day, the whole family headed to Disneyland. “The day after the Super Bowl Win, grind for Mom and Dad, best time ever for Sterling and Bronze,” Brittany joked on Instagram. “But would do it over and over again, so same time next year Dad??”

brittanylynne/Instagram

Amid the 2023-2024 NFL season, Brittany struck up a close friendship with Taylor Swift, as the pop star started dating Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce during the summer of 2023. As the ladies grew closer, fans dug up some of Brittany’s old tweets from 2012 and 2013 that bashed Taylor, 34, for “winning everything” and asked when the Grammy winner would find something to write about other than boys.

The Texas native deleted the tweets and apologized to Taylor, a source exclusively told Life & Style on March 1. “Brittany explained to Taylor that she was just a stupid teenager and how sorry she was,” the source said. “Taylor was very understanding and decided to just let bygones be bygones.”