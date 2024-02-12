Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reunited at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 victory afterparty at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where the pair embraced in a celebratory hug.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, was wearing boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s glittery black jacket that he wore arriving and leaving Allegiant Stadium over her black corset bodysuit she donned for the game. Brittany, 28, changed out of the shiny red corset top and matching pants worn during Super Bowl 2024 in exchange for a chic black cutout minidress and matching knee-high boots.

Both ladies had plenty to celebrate, as Brittany’s husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, and Travis, 34, won their third Super Bowl title together, as well as a rare back-to-back repeat as the world champions.

During the Chiefs’ regular season and through the playoffs, Taylor and Brittany often joined each other in the same suite to cheer on their Chiefs star significant others. However, at Super Bowl LVIII they were not seen together in the stadium.

Brittany shared several Instagram Stories photos and videos from inside her suite, where she brought along her two children she shares with Patrick: daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months. Pat’s brother Jackson Mahomes was also by her side.

Taylor remained in a suite with friends and Travis’ family members throughout the tense game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs ultimately won 25-22 in a dramatic overtime victory.

The “Cruel Summer” singer arrived at the stadium with close pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. They joined Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and the brothers’ mom, Donna Kelce, for the duration of the game.

Many pals came and went throughout the matchup to visit Taylor in her suite, including singer Lana Del Rey and close pal Keleigh Teller with husband Miles Teller, but Brittany was not pictured among the visitors.

During the Lombardi Trophy presentation following the Chiefs’ win, Brittany and her kids were on the podium with Patrick, while Taylor and Donna held hands on the field watching Travis as he was handed the hardware. He sang the chorus to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” before shouting his trademark demand, “You’ve gotta fight for your right to party,” from the iconic Beastie Boys song.

Taylor and Travis were soon reunited on the field, where they kissed and hugged. Video footage showed Travis seemingly call Taylor his “baby girl.”

“Oh my God! Oh my God. I cannot believe that,” she seemingly exclaimed. “I can’t believe you did it. How did you do that?!” about the win. Travis appeared to tell Taylor, “Thanks for coming,” and asked, “Was it electric?” She responded, “It was unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Later at the afterparty, fan videos showed the couple dancing to a remix of her 2008 smash “Love Story.” Taylor sang along to the lyrics, “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes,'” before sharing a passionate kiss with Travis.