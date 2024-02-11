Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Sterling and Bronze Spotted at Super Bowl 2024: Photos

Supporting their dad! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ kids, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, were spotted in the stands at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Sterling 2, and Bronze, 15 months, hung out with Brittany, 28, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs played against the San Francisco 49ers. The kiddos were decked out in Chiefs gear in support of Patrick, 28, who is a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Keep scrolling to see the sweet photos of Patrick’s kids cheering for their dad!