Brittany Mahomes‘ appearance has changed ever since quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Fans have speculated whether or not she’s undergone plastic surgery, and Brittany has addressed the issue on several occasions.

In June 2021, the Texas native shared photos sunbathing aboard a yacht in an orange bikini. She seemingly responded to rumors she underwent a breast enhancement, writing, “Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand.” Brittany and Patrick welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling, in February 2021.

Brittany did confess to getting work done during a 2023 Instagram Q&A, when asked what cosmetic procedure she loves the most. The former trainer revealed, “filler in my lips,” confirming she had an enhanced pout.