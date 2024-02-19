Your account
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter's Birthday Party

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrated Daughter Sterling’s 3rd Birthday With a Fairytale Tea Party

Feb 19, 2024 3:32 pm·
By
The Super Bowl may have been one week ago, but the party isn’t over in the Mahomes household. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes celebrated their daughter Sterling Skyler’s 3rd birthday and transformed their backyard into a bouncy tea party.

The couple shared a video of their firstborn’s party via Instagram on Sunday, February 18, where Sterling greeted her guests before going for a ride down an inflatable slide. Keep scrolling to see photos of the birthday extravaganza!

