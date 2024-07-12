Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, met when they were kids and became high school sweethearts. The NFL couple managed to grow their bond as they grew up separately in college and now they are raising children of their own.

Just weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany in September 2020, the happy couple announced they were expecting their first child, daughter Sterling. Now, Patrick and Brittany are awaiting the arrival of baby No. 3!

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling

The oldest of the pack was born on February 20, 2021, and was introduced to the world via Instagram the following day.

Patrick and Brittany shared a close-up photo of baby Sterling grabbing her dad’s finger as her momma’s hand was placed over his on her chest.

Sterling may be Brittany’s mini-me, but the family matriarch insisted in 2023 that she is a “serious daddy’s girl.”

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Son Bronze

Bronze joined the family on November 28, 2022, eight months after his superstar parents tied the knot.

Following his birth, Patrick led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory at the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowls. While he was making plays on the field, Brittany and the little ones were cheering him on from the stands. During the 2023 Super Bowl, Bronze was two months and Sterling was nearly two years old.

“The biggest challenge was packing all their stuff and making sure we had everything we needed for them for a week,” Brittany told USA Today days after the big game.

Courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

She also admitted that having two kids at the game was more hectic than being pregnant with Sterling at the Super Bowl in 2021 when Patrick became a first-time champion.

“Way more responsibilities and thoughts going through my head. Making sure they are fed, taking their naps and adjusting to the time change. Having to plan ahead for things and always thinking ahead,” the former professional soccer player said. “We didn’t really discuss any other options. This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their Dad,” she said. “Overwhelming, maybe, but that’s pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!”

Here Comes Baby No. 3

Patrick addressed the possibility of having another child during a July 3, 202, appearance on the “Riggle’s Picks” podcast.

“Maybe we got a few more kids, a few more rings, you know whatever,” he teased.

Nine days later, Patrick and Brittany announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

“Round three, here we come,” they captioned their joint Instagram post.

The reveal was a BTS-like video of the entire family taking maternity photos at a professional photography studio. The ladies wore white dresses while the two studs donned beige attire. Sterling held the ultrasound photos of baby No. 3 as she ran around her parents in excitement. Bronze, on the other hand, chased his older sister around as he wobbled around the set.