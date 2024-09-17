Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev 'Focused on Coparenting' Amid Divorce

Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) and Artem Chigvintsev are only concerned with doing what’s best for their son amid their divorce, the Dancing With the Stars pro’s lawyer said.

“At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding,” his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, told People on Tuesday, September 17. “The parties are focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son.”

Artem, 42, and Nikki, 40, share 4-year-old son Matteo.

The former WWE star filed for divorce from her husband in Napa Valley, California, on September 11, according to online records obtained by Life & Style. Hours before news of her divorce filing broke, People reported that Nikki had obtained a divorce lawyer.

Nikki listed their date of separation as August 29, the same day that Artem was arrested for domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She also reportedly asked for legal and physical custody of Matteo, but did not request to block Artem’s visitation rights.

The Strictly Come Dancing star responded to his estranged wife’s filing with his own paperwork on September 13. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and asked for “joint legal and physical custody” of their son, Us Weekly reported. Artem also asked for spousal support and requested that Nikki pay for his attorney’s fees and legal costs.

Raymond Hall/2023 GC images

The dancer’s lawyer told People that his filing was “a standard practice” that “preserves Mr. Chigvintsev’s financial rights to support and fees. Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies. There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order.”

Antonyan added that the spouses plan to “resolve all pending issues on mutually acceptable terms.”

Nikki and Artem’s divorce came just over two weeks after the Russia native’s arrest in Napa Valley, California. He was charged with felony domestic violence and booked into Napa County Jail on the morning of August 29, according to online records viewed by Life & Style. Artem’s bail was set at $25,000, which he posted just hours after his arrest and was released from jail.

Artem was the one who made the call to 911 requesting medical attention following the incident, TMZ reported. However, he later canceled the request before paramedics arrived. Authorities arrived at the scene anyway, and Artem was detained after they noticed “injuries” on the victim.

TMZ also obtained audio of the 911 call.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher said. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The dispatcher added that “[Artem] got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party].”

Nikki, who tied the knot with Artem in 2022, is ready for the marriage to end, a source exclusively told Life & Style on September 17.

“There’s no going back,” the insider said. “Nikki doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.”

The source added, “She just wants to end their marriage as quickly and painlessly as possible.”