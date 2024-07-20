Ariana Madix Opens Up About Cosmetic Procedures She's Had

Ariana Madix has no shame in her game! The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done when an Instagram account posted a video speculating about some subtle changes in her looks.

“Stunning injectables have entered the villa. Ariana continues to show the Love Island world how cosmetic work can preserve and enhance and not age and distort,” the caption of the Instagram post began. “What does proper volume replacement with filler look like? This. Nearly invisible, like she simply hasn’t aged since her first season of VPR. The apples of her cheeks remain full instead of flattening over time. Her under eyes appear rejuvenated and rested without puffiness or crowding.”

The user behind the account, an aesthetic provider, guessed that Ariana, 39, had received filler, botox and liposuction in her face. However, the reality TV star had no problem giving her the lowdown on all of her work.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve had! You’re partially correct,” Ariana wrote in an Instagram comment on Thursday, July 18. “Tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no [blepharoplasty] yet. Hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”

Fans praised Ariana’s transparency in the comments, including the person behind the account that made the original post.

“@arianamadix a transparent queen!!!!! You’re absolutely gorgeous. Killing it on Love Island! Hoping you’re the host for many seasons to come!” wrote the original author.

Another person added, “Love this! You look amazing!”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Ariana has been a longtime cast member on Vanderpump Rules, but she began beefing up her resume after Scandoval. In March 2023, her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was discovered having an affair with her fellow VPR costar Raquel Leviss. Fans watched the aftermath of the scandal play out on the series. Soon after, Ariana landed a role on Broadway and earlier this year, she was announced as the new host of Love Island.

On Tuesday, July 16, Tom, 41, reportedly filed a new lawsuit against Ariana and accused her of “obtaining access” to the sexually explicit photos of Raquel, 29, on his phone and “distributing them,” per Us Weekly.

However, on Thursday, July 18, Tom posted a statement to Instagram and claimed that he was not suing Ariana in a new lawsuit.

“​​Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana. He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it,” the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer wrote. The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me. I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team. In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

He concluded by writing, “Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”