To celebrate turning 23 on September 3, Kaia Gerber headed to Disneyland in Anaheim. The model, her famous parents — Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62 — brother Presley, 25, and a few close pals rode Guardians of the Galaxy –Mission: Breakout! and Radiator Springs Racers, posed with costumed characters from Pixar’s Inside Out, indulged in churros and giant pickles, and even donned iconic mouse ears in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. “Obviously spent my birthday at the most mature place on Earth,” Kaia joked to her Instagram followers.

Absent from the festivities? Kaia’s boyfriend of two-plus years, Austin Butler. Now, some are wondering if the Elvis actor’s no-show is about more than just conflicting schedules. “Kaia had a blast with her family and friends at Disney, but Austin’s absence was very noticeable,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “It sparked rumors that the romance is over.”

After all, Kaia had been present to help Austin, 33, enjoy his own b-day a month prior: The notoriously tight-lipped pair were last spotted on August 17, walking through Manhattan hand in hand. “She celebrated his birthday with him this summer, but he didn’t return the favor,” notes the insider. “That seems a little odd.”

More Clues

The Saturday Night actress’ 10 million Instagram followers got another possible hint that things might have taken a turn for the couple the week before her birthday. An avid reader — and founder of the Library Science book club — Kaia shared a photo of herself waterside, reading a novel with an eyebrow-raising title, Dear Dickhead. “A book for someone I used to know,” she coyly captioned the post. A second slide featured a highlighted (and pointed) passage from the tome by French author Virginie Despentes. “At this point, your sheer dumbf—kery commands a certain respect,” the lines read. “But it doesn’t change the basics: I don’t give a s–t about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend.”

Austin is quite close with his only sibling, Ashley Lucas — even bringing her as his date to the Golden Globes in 2023. But, for what it’s worth, Kaia’s ex-boyfriends Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi also have sisters. “She is very private when it comes to relationships, so don’t expect Kaia to clarify whom her dig was directed toward. If there is trouble in paradise with Austin, she won’t say anything official,” says the insider. “Hopefully, it’s nothing, but the whispers the two have broken up are getting louder.”