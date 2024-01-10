Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been hot and heavy for more than two years, flaunting their mutual affection on romantic getaways and at high-profile events like the Met Gala. But Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, doesn’t want her supermodel daughter, 22, getting in too deep without a surefire commitment.

Per an insider, Cindy, 57, is wary of the 32-year-old’s track record. After all, he spent eight years with Vanessa Hudgens before their split. “She’s aware that Kaia’s love for Austin could end with a broken heart,” says the insider exclusively to Life & Style, adding that Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, knows too well — as George Clooney’s BFF — that Hollywood bachelors can take their sweet time settling down. “Cindy thinks Austin’s great, but she and Rande just don’t want their daughter to wait too long for a commitment.”