Cindy Crawford Doesn’t Want Daughter Kaia Gerber to Wait for ‘Commitment’ From Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been hot and heavy for more than two years, flaunting their mutual affection on romantic getaways and at high-profile events like the Met Gala. But Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, doesn’t want her supermodel daughter, 22, getting in too deep without a surefire commitment.
Per an insider, Cindy, 57, is wary of the 32-year-old’s track record. After all, he spent eight years with Vanessa Hudgens before their split. “She’s aware that Kaia’s love for Austin could end with a broken heart,” says the insider exclusively to Life & Style, adding that Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, knows too well — as George Clooney’s BFF — that Hollywood bachelors can take their sweet time settling down. “Cindy thinks Austin’s great, but she and Rande just don’t want their daughter to wait too long for a commitment.”