A long-term kind of guy! Austin Butler has been in just a few high-profile relationships, so his dating history is short and sweet. After his nearly decade-long relationship with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, the Elvis actor has only been linked to a handful of other celebrities over the years.

Austin and Vanessa first met in 2005 on the set of High School Musical. However, since the Tick, Tick … Boom actress was still dating ex-boyfriend Zac Efron at the time, she and the Carrie Diaries alum didn’t start dating until 2011.

For the next nine years, the couple became a fan-favorite. From hitting the red carpet together to dressing up in coordinating Halloween costumes every year, some believed they would stay together forever. Vanessa even exclusively told Life & Style in August 2019 that the success to their romance was “communication, trust and patience.”

However, the pair called it quits by early 2020, shocking fans, as the Disney Channel alum was the one who encouraged him to audition for the Elvis Presley biopic.

“Last December, we were driving along, and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” Vanessa explained during a 2019 appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blond, and I was looking at him, and he was singing along, and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.’ Then, in January, he was sitting at the piano, and he’s playing and he’s singing, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how, but you need to figure out how you can play Elvis. Like, I don’t know how we get rights or what we do, but you need to play him.’”

Austin later credited his former “partner” in a January 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, “We’d been together for so long, and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment, and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

Vanessa moved on with fiancé Cole Tucker in late 2020, while Austin has been dating girlfriend Kaia Gerber since late 2021.

Austin and Kaia have a noticeable age gap, but that doesn’t seem to get in the way of the two stars.

“Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that,” an insider told Life & Style in December 2021. “They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

After winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture in 2023, Austin was seen in a viral video sharing a kiss with the model.

