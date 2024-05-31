Austin Butler is having serious reservations about his long-term future with girlfriend Kaia Gerber, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Elvis actor, 32, has been dating the 22-year-old model for nearly three years, but according to the source, the couple could be over by summer’s end.

“This is not a match made in heaven, and it’s starting to dawn on Austin that Kaia doesn’t take her so-called ‘career’ nearly as seriously as he does,” reveals an insider.

While Kaia grew up with her famous parents, supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and businessman dad Rande Gerber, Austin comes from much more humble beginnings — and the source says it’s giving the Oscar nominee pause when it comes to taking their relationship to the next level.

“Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn,” says the source. “The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they’re both ‘actors’ but they have nothing in common, and they know it.”

After Austin won a Golden Globe Award and was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in the world, he is on track to reach Hollywood A-list status — and Kaia doesn’t seem to be keeping up.

“Austin is the next Brad Pitt and Kaia is the next Brittny Gastineau, if you catch my drift?” the source says. “Austin isn’t going to be truly happy until he’s with a star on his same heavyweight talent level, and it’s the classic Brad Pitt conundrum: is he willing to look like the bad guy to get the relationship he knows he really wants and needs?”

However, if Austin is the reason the couple doesn’t make their three-year anniversary, the source says things could get ugly.

“Kaia’s parents are so powerful and connected, Austin knows he’s in for some severe blowback if he just cuts her off with a harsh, clean break,” the insider says. “A much better path is to let things slowly deflate and end naturally.”

Kaia and Austin were first linked in December 2021 and went public with their relationship in March 2022 when they attended W Magazine‘s Best Performances party hand-in-hand. That year, they also attended the Met Gala together.

Austin was previously linked to Vanessa Hudgens, while Kaia was dating Jacob Elordi before making things official with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.