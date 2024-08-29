Kaia Gerber Rocks Tiny Black Bikini While Reading ‘Dear D--khead’

Ouch! Kaia Gerber might be feeling some sort of way considering her latest beach read. The model shared a photo of herself lounging by the lake while reading a novel titled Dear D–khead.

“A book for someone I used to know,” Kaia, 22, wrote alongside the photo via Instagram.

The American Horror Stories star looked super fit in a teeny black bikini as she lay on the dock with the book covering her face. In the second photo, Kaia snapped a photo of a highlighted paragraph in the book by Virginie Despentes.

“At this point, your sheer dumbf–kery commands a certain respect. But it doesn’t change the basics: I don’t give a s–t about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend,” the paragraph read.

Kaia gave no hint at who she was talking about, and she’s seemingly happy in her relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler. The two were seen sharing a kiss at the premiere of his movie The Bikeriders in June.

Kaia and Austin, 33, started dating in December 2021, and an insider confirmed their relationship to Life & Style. The source said that their relationship was “going well” even though it was still in the “early stages.”

“She’s taking it slow, she doesn’t want to rush into anything, but she and Austin are really into each other,” the insider continued. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that. They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

The Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood star and Kaia didn’t publicly debut their romance until May 2022, when they attended the Met Gala. Since then, they’ve each remained fairly tight-lipped about their relationship. During an interview with GQ, Austin was asked about dating Kaia and he remained vague in his answer.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space,” Austin replied.

That hasn’t stopped the couple from packing on the PDA at public events. At the Elvis premiere, Kaia and Austin shared a passionate kiss in front of the crowd on the red carpet.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

However, not everyone in Kaia’s life is thrilled about her relationship with The Dead Don’t Die actor. A source told Life & Style in January that Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, is somewhat wary of Austin.

“She’s aware that Kaia’s love for Austin could end with a broken heart,” the insider explained. “Cindy thinks Austin’s great, but she and Rande [Gerber] just don’t want their daughter to wait too long for a commitment.”

Before dating Austin, The Palm Royale actress was in a year-long relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. In September 2020, an eyewitness reported exclusively to Life & Style that they saw Kaia and Jacob, 27, at a private workout session at the Dog Pound in New York City. The insider said that Kaia and the Priscilla actor “seemed super comfortable around each other” and “had a ton of fun together.”

“They’re definitely dating and don’t really care to hide it at all,” the source added.

However, Jacob and Kaia called it quits in November 2021.