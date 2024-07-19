Kyle Cooke Slams Hannah Berner's Summer House Firing Claim

Kyle Cooke slammed former costar Hannah Berner‘s claims that he was behind getting her fired from Summer House in 2021.

“I have nothing to do with casting,” Kyle, 41, told Page Six on Thursday, July 18. He said it was “upsetting” that “this is the narrative being shared because there’s no truth to it.”

“I’m flattered anyone thinks I could have that kind of pull,” he added, “But clearly, I don’t have any control over what Bravo does.”

Hannah, 32, made the allegation during a July 11 appearance on Dave Portnoy‘s “BFFs” podcast.

The Brooklyn, New York, native claimed it came down to her doing an ad for Truly Hard Seltzer during season 5 of the show. Kyle’s storyline that year revolved around him launching his Loverboy beverage company, which was in competition with Truly.

Dave, 47, asked Hannah if it was “true” that she was fired from the Bravo reality show “for sponsoring a rival seltzer drink.”

“Oh, wow, Dave is on his s–t!” she responded. “The truth is beef started because I did an ad for Truly [Hard] Seltzer, and I didn’t know that I, like, wasn’t allowed to.”

Hannah said Bravo “didn’t fire” her, but that “some people on the cast got annoyed at [her], and then it kind of snowballed.”

When the Barstool Sports founder asked directly if it was because of Kyle’s Loverboy brand, Hannah replied, “Yeah, that was a big storyline on the show. I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks.”

The “Berner Phone” podcast host went on to imply it was Kyle who was behind her being let go.

“I think some of these shows become a lot of egos, and it’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink. You can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules, and it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time, and it’s not that fun after doing it for too many seasons,” she continued.

Kyle told Page Six that the timeline of Hannah’s claims against him didn’t make sense, saying, “I believe her collaboration with Truly was a year after we filmed the season 5 reunion, so the timing doesn’t add up.”

Hannah appeared in an ad for Truly in April 2022, a year after the Summer House season 5 reunion. However, she began her collaboration with the beverage company in 2019, which she shared in an Instagram post.

The podcaster was seen getting out of a pool in an orange bikini while pouring a can of the drink over her head. In the caption she joked, “This summer I got really into @truly because I filled my whole pool with it,” adding, “But for real, it’s the most refreshing drink of the summer with only 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and 5% ABV.”

Kyle said he never had any conversations with Hannah about her working with Truly while he was starting Loverboy.

“We never spoke about it, but when I saw it, I thought that it made a lot of sense for them to tap into the Bravo fanbase,” he told the outlet. As far as her 2022 ad, Kyle stated, “At that point in time, Loverboy was legitimately taking off, and I was too focused there to give it any more thought than that.”

When Hannah announced she wouldn’t be back for Summer House after three seasons in May 2021, she claimed it was because she wanted to focus on her comedy career.

“This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self-reflection, love, and learning a lot of s–t. I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house,” she explained in an Instagram post.

Hannah continued, “These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me. Making people laugh is what brings me joy and I am so excited to announce that I will spending this summer touring my standup and telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you.”