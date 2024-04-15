Ryan Gosling’s opening monologue during his Saturday Night Live appearance on April 13 had everyone cracking up, including Taylor Swift. The Fall Guy star said goodbye to his Barbie character Ken ​by singing his own version of Taylor’s “All Too Well” and the Grammy winner was thrilled with the result.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!!” Taylor, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 14. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

The “Karma” singer also shared a clip of Ryan, 43, performing the song alongside his Fall Guy costar Emily Blunt.

In the monologue, Ryan joked that he “got in too deep” with his character Ken and said he had to break up with him. He added, “And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help. The music of the great Taylor Swift.”

The Place Beyond the Pines star switched up the lyrics, much to the audience’s delight.

“I shredded Venice Beach, it’s true / My clothes were tight but something about that spandex felt so right,” Ryan sang as he sat behind a piano while wearing sunglasses.

While Taylor waxed poetic about her iconic red scarf in her version of “All Too Well,” Ryan sang about leaving his rollerblades behind at Barbie’s house.

“Oh that sweet definition of my washboard abs / Singing into Indigo Girls in the car with Babs,” The Notebook star belted out. “If I said I was going fine, you know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan.”

Emily, 41, then surprised the audience by joining Ryan on stage, only to chastise him for not promoting The Fall Guy. She told him to essentially embrace his new role as a stuntman.

“Look at you, you’re Kenning right now. And I hate that ​there’s even a verb,” Emily said.

However, as much as she begged Ryan to move on from Ken, she soon succumbed to reminiscing about her own character, Kitty, from 2023’s other smash summer hit, Oppenheimer.

“Father of the atom bomb and a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife of a dude in the hat,” Emily crooned. “Talkin’ to Albert Einstein, sipping a margarita / With Sir Christopher Nolan in the back of a Kia.”

The two joined forces and eventually both said goodbye to the summer of “Barbenheimer” and their characters.