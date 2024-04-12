Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ children are their entire world! The longtime partners instantly fell in love while costarring in the 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines and started a family shortly after.

The Hollywood couple have kept the identity of their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, hidden from the public over the years, but ​that hasn’t stopped them from gushing over their family of four. In 2024, Eva revealed that she and Ryan had a “nonverbal agreement” that she would be a stay-at-home mom while the family patriarch continued dominating the film industry.

“It was like a no-brainer,” the Hitch actress said during a March 2024 interview on Today. “I still worked, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations. It takes you away.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Daughter Esmeralda

Ryan and Eva played coparents in The Place Beyond the Pines, and they fell in love with the idea of having kids together. Both Ryan and Eva revealed that their outlook on having children changed once they met.

That said, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Esmerelda, on September 12, 2014.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” Ryan admitted in a 2023 interview with GQ. “[While filming The Place Beyond the Pines] we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Eva shared her similar feelings four years prior during an interview with Women’s Health.

“Ryan Gosling happened,” she gushed in 2019. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Shortly after welcoming Esmeralda, the Oscar-winning actor shared that he wanted to take a pause on his Hollywood career to recharge and fully embrace being a father.

“Ryan realized he hadn’t taken time to focus on his own life,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in August 2024, adding, “and admitted to his family that he’d been feeling lost for a long time.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Daughter Amada

Amada joined the family on April 29, 2016.

Although Ryan has taken a few major roles, like The Gray Man and Barbie, since becoming a father of two – he has turned down other major roles to devote time to being an award-winning dad.

“Ryan’s in demand — but he wants to make sure he has all the time in the world for his girls,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style in March 2024. “He wants to take at least two years off and really focus on them.”

That being said, Esmeralda and Amada are their daddy’s biggest fans!

In April 2024, Ryan transformed the set of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon into Mojo Dojo Casa House and revealed that his daughters helped him prep for his highly acclaimed role in Barbie.

“They were on the film, and they came to set when I filmed the number,” he told the late-night talk show host of his musical scene for “I’m Just Ken.” “You know, it’s just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house. I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on.”

The song was such a hit, that Ryan performed the standing ovation-worthy ​song at the 2024 Oscars. When Esmeralda and Amada found out the big news, Ryan said they joked, “Dad’s kenning again.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Would Like to Have More Kids

The couple are open to expanding their family in the future.

“Ryan and Eva would happily have more children,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in August 2023. “They see their kids as a blessing and are teaching them independence and confidence.”