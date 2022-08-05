He’s a charmer. Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s hottest (in more ways than one), which naturally led him to dip his toe in the dating pool of starlets over the years. Although he’s been in a solid relationship with actress Eva Mendes since 2011 and shares their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with her, the Barbie star has a full dating history of actresses.

In 2001, Ryan dated Miss Congeniality herself, Sandra Bullock after they met on set of the 2002 psychological thriller Murder by Numbers. Even though the Blind Side star was 16 years his senior, the pair lasted nearly two years together into their relationship before calling it quits in 2003. The A-listers seemingly ended things on a good note because the Crazy, Stupid, Love hunk spoke very highly of her in a 2011 interview with The Times.

“I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time,” he said in reference to Sandra and ex-girlfriend Rachel McAdams. “I haven’t met anybody who could top them.”

Speaking of The Notebook actress, she and her costar started dating after filming the classic love story together — even though they couldn’t stand each other at first — so, one could say they were just like Allie and Noah in real life. The Mean Girls actress and The Gray Man actor had a lengthy relationship from 2004 to 2007 and was Ryan’s most serious and notable relationship before he met his current leading lady, Eva.

For those who have seen The Notebook … which is practically everyone … you could not deny the chemistry they had onscreen. Their passion didn’t just stop there, though. Back when the Best Kiss award at the MTV Awards was spicy and a must-watch, Ryan and Rachel gave viewers the smooch of a lifetime when they accepted the award in 2005.

The pair slowly walked up to one another on stage before The Vow actress jumped and straddled her then-beau before the two showcased a smoking hot make out session that was steamy enough for Lindsay Lohan to say, “Oh my God,” while clapping excessively.

Sadly, the entertainment business and their skyrocketing fame strained their romance, and they split in 2008 but still have mutual respect for one another, nonetheless.

“When both people are in show business, it’s too much show business,” he told GQ at the time of their breakup. “It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.”

Ryan briefly dated another fashionista actress before he got romantically involved with Eva (which we’ll get to soon), and now, he’s a happily taken family man. The Hitch actress finds the terms “husband” and “wife” unattractive, so that can be a reason why the two haven’t tied the knot yet. When it comes to growing their family, though, they’re all game.

“Ryan and Eva definitely talk about having another child. They would love a little brother for their daughters, Esmerelda and Amada,” a source told Life & Style in 2019. “Who knows what they’ll end up doing, since they’re so super private, but they definitely enjoy being parents,” the insider continued.

"They both say it's their most important role. They have a lot of love to give, I can definitely see them with one more child."