Ryan Gosling has won over hearts through his countless roles in blockbuster films like The Notebook and La La Land, leading him to become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. After taking a break from the big screen to spend quality time with his wife, Eva Mendes, and daughters Esmeralda and Amada, the Canadian native has been booked and busy while starring in today’s hottest films. Keep reading to learn more about his net worth, career and more!

What Is Ryan Gosling’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, his income will see a spike in 2023, after earning $12.5 million for his role as Ken in the upcoming and highly awaited film Barbie, where he will star alongside Margot Robbie.

What Are Ryan Gosling’s Most Recent Roles?

Ryan starred in the 2022 Netflix film The Gray Man alongside costars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and made some big bucks for the role. According to reports, he earned a whopping $20 million for the movie that was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have also helmed several Marvel films.

When Did Ryan Gosling Start Acting?

The Nice Guys actor got his career started early as he was a member of the Mickey Mouse Club as a young teen. He was a Mousketeer alongside Hollywood’s hottest entertainers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake from 1993 to 1994.

Ryan has referred to his time on the Disney show as “depressing” because he was overshadowed by other talented costars. “I would just come in at the beginning of the show and then come back at the end, and occasionally I’d have a sketch here or there, but I didn’t end up working that much, which was disheartening,” he told the TODAY show in 2010.

How Did Ryan Gosling Meet His Wife, Eva Mendes?

The two lovebirds met while costarring in the film The Place Beyond the Pines in August 2011. Their whirlwind relationship has turned into nearly a decade-long romance, although they keep their private lives under wraps. Even though they are not legally married, the pair have one of the most tight-knit relationships in Hollywood.

“Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now,” he told British GQ in January 2022 while giving a rare interview about his family life. “My kids are growing up so fast and I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”