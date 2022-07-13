He doesn’t age! Ryan Gosling‘s Hollywood transformation is one for the history books. The Canadian actor got his start on The Mickey Mouse Club — with some other notable names nonetheless — and has been killing it ever since.

“I loved growing up in Canada. It’s a great place to grow up, because — well, at least where I grew up — it’s very multicultural,” the actor told Interview Magazine in 2010 about his upbringing and sudden rise to fame. Before becoming an actor, he was actually a singer.

“My sister and I used to sing at weddings. We would sing ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ to the bride,” Ryan recalled during the same interview. “We’d do it right before the garter ceremony. While the bride was sitting on the chair, I would get down on my knees and sing the song, and then, my sister would sing another song, and then together we would sing ‘Old Time Rock & Roll.’ Then sometimes, if we were really killing it, I’d sing ‘Runaround Sue.'”

His talent eventually got him on the The Mickey Mouse Club where he would eventually get cast in some major films, like Remember the Titans and, of course, The Notebook.

“I mean, God bless The Notebook,” the Barbie star told GQ in October 2007 about his past romance with costar Rachel McAdams. “It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

That’s not the only great love story Ryan has had in the public eye. He and Eva Mendes started dating in September 2011, and together, they share two daughters. While the pair keep their romance mostly out of the public eye, the Crazy Stupid Love actor did recount quarantining with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” he explained to GQ in Otter 2021. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

