Oh, behave! Looking to spice up your entertainment game at the moment? These steamy on-screen smooches are sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy. It’s safe to say we’re still not over the iconic kisses from The Notebook, Twilight, Cruel Intentions and more.

Some on-screen smooches are as amazing as they look. Zac Efron gushed over his chemistry with Zendaya while filming The Greatest Showman. “This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever,” he told People in 2017. In the flick, viewers had a long wait before the magical moment, and Zac thought it added to the passion. “Just because, at this point, for these characters — it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric,” he added.

However, not all movie kisses share the same passion. Tobey Maguire’s now-iconic Spider-Man kiss with Kirsten Dunst was actually borderline painful. “I was hanging upside down, it was really late at night, it was raining, and the whole time, I had rainwater running up my nose,” he recalled to Parade. “Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely.”

Other times, friendly costars use the potentially awkward opportunity to mess with each other. Liam Hemsworth said kissing Jennifer Lawrence was “pretty uncomfortable” during their time filming The Hunger Games together.

“When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends, I love her, but if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting,” the Australian stud dished to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2014. “Right before the scene, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, I ate tuna,’ or ‘I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth.’ And I’d be like, ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!'”

Penn Badgley got very real about how his real-life relationships affected the physical scenes on Gossip Girl. When asked by Andy Cohen about his best on-screen smooch he quipped, “I’ll say it was [Blake Lively], because we actually had a relationship at the time.” However, Blake also ranked as his worst after they “broke up.” Awkward!

Despite the reality of some on-screen kisses, they still make us swoon. Keep scrolling to see the best loved-up movie moments!