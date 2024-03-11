Ryan Gosling arrived at the 96th Academy Awards and instead of bringing longtime partner Eva Mendes as his date, the actor was accompanied by his sister, Mandi Gosling. The Oscars wasn’t the first event she’s attended alongside her A-lister brother as fans have seen Mandi on the red carpet before.

Ryan Gosling’s Sister Mandi Supports His Acting Career

Mandi attended the Canada premiere of Barbie in June 2023 and she gushed over her brother’s character as Ken in Barbie.

“It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” ​Mandi told ET Canada at the time. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!” she said before telling Ryan, “You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there.”

After the movie became a record-breaking blockbuster film, Mandi walked the Oscars red carpet with Ryan in March 2024. ​She donned a long-sleeved gold and black sparkly dress as her brother rocked a modern black suit with silver sequined trim.

That being said, Mandi and Ryan weren’t the only Goslings at the award show as their parents, Valerio Attanasio and Donna Gosling, basked in the evening.

Although Ryan didn’t walk the red carpet alongside his partner Eva, she was still in attendance to support her forever date.

“Always by my man,” the Hitch actress wrote via Instagram on March 10, 2024, next to Ryan’s dressing room.

What Is Ryan Gosling’s Sister Mandi’s Job?

Mandi has the entertainment gene just like Ryan! The Canada native received her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in political science from California State University, Northridge in 2011. After graduating, Mandi became an associate producer and casting director.

Not to mention, Mandi cast the many faces in Pharrell’s 2014 music video for “Happy,” which has gained more than one billion views on YouTube.

“We went through a few casting directors before finding Mandi Gosling,” directors Clement Durou and Pierre Dupaquier told Fast Company. “She has a background in theater and really got the feel for what we were going for.”

Ryan Has Gushed About His Sister Mandi

Ryan was born with Kenergy as he was mostly raised by his mother and sister after his parents got a divorce.

“I’ve always liked women more,” the Notebook actor admitted in a past interview. “I was brought up by my mother and older sister. I found my way into dance class. My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better.”