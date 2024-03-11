John Cena forgot a majorly important thing during his big Oscars 2024 appearance — his clothes! The WWE superstar took the stage while completely naked during a bit with host Jimmy Kimmel, and the crowd went absolutely wild.

The shocking moment kicked off with Jimmy, 56, mentioning that streaker Robert Opel interrupted the 46th Academy Awards in 1974 by running on the stage completely naked. John, 46, then appeared to be hiding behind one of the set pieces on stage without any clothes on. “What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage,” Jimmy asked him.

“I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” John said, to which Jimmy replied, “What do you mean you don’t want to do the streaker bit? We’re doing it!”

John went on to say that he didn’t “feel right about it” due to the fact that the Academy Awards is an “elegant event.”

“Honestly you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” John continued.

Jimmy went on to say that the bit was “supposed to be funny.” John told the late-night TV host that the “male body is not a joke.”

Like the jokester that he is, Jimmy responded, “Mine is.” Jimmy also told John that he “wrestles naked” and didn’t understand what the big deal was about taking the stage in the nude.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Dude I don’t wrestle naked! I wrestle in Jorts,” John said, referencing his famous jean shorts that he has been wearing in the wrestling ring for decades.

“Jorts are worse than naked. Come on. You’re really not going to do this? Just give out the award then. God. The worst,” Jimmy asked once more.

At that moment, John began tiptoeing across the stage, revealing that he was in fact completely naked. He only had a pair of sandals on as he covered his privates with the envelope holding the name of the winner of Best Costume Design. Before handing out the award, John wrapped himself in a curtain to create a makeshift dress. Everyone in the audience laughed hysterically at the Ricky Stanicky actor for flawlessly executing the bit.

It was Holly Waddington who took home the Oscar for her work in the costume department on Poor Things. The film, which stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, also won for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.