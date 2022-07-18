Despite being a pretty private couple, John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, who quietly tied the knot in October 2020, love a good photo opp!

Since making their red carpet debut in October 2019, the WWE wrestler and project manager are happier than ever! “In John’s eyes, Shay’s the whole package,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

Prior to meeting Shay, John was engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Nikki Bella. The reality TV pair called off their wedding and split in May 2018. The Total Bellas star has since moved on with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo in July 2020.

According to the insider, John’s relationship with Shay “is much easier than the relationship he had with Nikki.” The actor’s “softer side comes out” when he’s with the Canadian beauty. “He spoils her with romantic gifts — flowers, jewelry and a sports car — but Shay isn’t after his money … she’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.”

In March 2020, John and Shay began quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because the Massachusetts native “works out every day to keep in shape,” he also “put together a couples workout itinerary,” for him and Shay, the insider explained, noting that they were having “a blast exercising together.”

Rumors first began circulating in February 2020 that John and Shay were engaged after she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger at a carnival in San Diego. Additionally, on Valentine’s Day, the Blockers star shared a post that read “Stone Cold Sweethearts” above an image of a man holding up a purple heart with “Say Yes” on it. After their courthouse wedding in Tampa, Florida, in October 2020, John and Shay said, “I do,” again during a second wedding ceremony in Canada in July 2022.

We’re so glad John and Shay decided to go the distance! We look forward to more memorable moments from the lovebirds in the future.

Scroll through the gallery below to see John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s cutest photos so far.